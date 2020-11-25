Assam: COVID Claims Two More Lives Today

Assam recorded two more coronavirus related deaths on Wednesday, pushing the death toll of the state to 978.

The COVID-19 death rate stood at 0.46 per cent.

The two deaths were reported from Barpeta and Dibrugarh.

The shared details of the deceased on health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s social media stated:

“Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients today~ Late Tulon Baruah (85) of Dibrugarh and Late Kamakhya Sarma (74) of Barpeta. Condolences to bereaved families!