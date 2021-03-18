Assam: COVID Death Tally Touches 1100

Assam on Thursday reported 33 new coronavirus cases, while, 14 patients were discharged and one person succumbed to the infection. The active cases stood at 298.

Fatalities in the state have surged to 1,100 cases with a death rate of 0.50 per cent, while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

The new cases were detected out of 13,536 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, Kamrup Metro reported 20 cases, Jorhat (4), Chirang and Nagaon (3) each.

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,905 with a positivity rate of 0.24 per cent.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 2,15,160 with a recovery rate of 98.74 per cent.

