Assam Covid Death Toll Touches 30, Highest During Second Wave

Assam on Sunday registered 2, 385 cases of coronvirus, pushing the tally to 24, 551. The state also recorded the highest deaths of 30 during the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

Further, 2,831 patients were discharged today.

The new cases were detected out of the 23,818 Covid-19 tests conducted. The highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (1,099), Tinsukia (181), Dibrugarh (148), and Nagaon (90). The case positivity rate is 10.01 per cent.

The district wise deaths were recorded from Kamru Metro (12), Barpeta (4), Udalguri (3), Bongaigon (2), Dibrugarh (2), Sonitpur (2), Goalpara (1), Hojai (1), Kamrup Rural (1) and Tinsukia (1). The overall Covid count has surged to 1,360 and the current death rate stood at 0.53 per cent.

The total recoveries have touched 2,31,703 with 89.47 per cent recovery rate.

The overall caseload is 2,58,961.

