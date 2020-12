Assam registered two more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, taking the death tally of the state to 997.

The death rate of the state now stood at 0.46 per cent.

Confirming the deaths, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients today~ Late Rudra Khound (75) of Golaghat and Late Monomai Terangpi (61) of Karbi Anglong. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti”