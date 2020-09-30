Assam: COVID Deaths Near 700

Assam registered 17 more coronavirus related deaths on Wednesday, taking the death tally of the state to nearly 700 with 697 cases.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 17 more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease”.

Out of the 17 deaths, three cases each have been reported from Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur, two cases each from Nagaon, one each from Darrang, Jorhat, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Nalabri, Karimganj, Cachar, Kamrup Rural and Kokrajhar.

Late Dilwar Hussain Hazarika (62) of Lakhimpur; Late Dr Anil Tamuli (67) of Dibrugarh; Late Rukunuddin Ahmed (52) of Dibrugarh; Late Subudh Chowdhary (72) of Dibrugarh; Late Hem Ch Baruah (54) of Lakhimpur; Jeherul Islam (15) of Darrang; Late Satyadev Sharma (78) of Morigaon; Late Premlal Konwar (55) of Nagaon; Late Tulu Chetia (80) of Jorhat; Late Chenimai Das (85) of Sonitpur; Late Robin Borah (54) of Nagaon; Late Abhijit Biswas (33) of Kokrajhar; Late Bani Paul Chowdhary (80) of Karimganj; Late Janti Deka (62) of Nalbari; Late Sanjoy Sur (25) of Cachar; Late Hussain Ali (65) of Kamrup Rural; Late Narayan Pegu (52) of Lakhimpur.