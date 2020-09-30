Top StoriesRegional

Assam: COVID Deaths Near 700

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
123

Assam registered 17 more coronavirus related deaths on Wednesday, taking the death tally of the state to nearly 700 with 697 cases.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 17 more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease”.

Out of the 17 deaths, three cases each have been reported from Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur, two cases each from Nagaon, one each from Darrang, Jorhat, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Nalabri, Karimganj, Cachar, Kamrup Rural and Kokrajhar.

Related News

Assam Conducts Over 4 Lakh COVID Tests In 3 Days

Unlock 5 Guidelines Issued

ISRO To Launch Venus Mission In 2025

Manipur Detects 237 New Covid-19 Cases

Late Dilwar Hussain Hazarika (62) of Lakhimpur; Late Dr Anil Tamuli (67) of Dibrugarh; Late Rukunuddin Ahmed (52) of Dibrugarh; Late Subudh Chowdhary (72) of Dibrugarh; Late Hem Ch Baruah (54) of Lakhimpur; Jeherul Islam (15) of Darrang; Late Satyadev Sharma (78) of Morigaon; Late Premlal Konwar (55) of Nagaon; Late Tulu Chetia (80) of Jorhat; Late Chenimai Das (85) of Sonitpur; Late Robin Borah (54) of Nagaon; Late Abhijit Biswas (33) of Kokrajhar; Late Bani Paul Chowdhary (80) of Karimganj; Late Janti Deka (62) of Nalbari; Late Sanjoy Sur (25) of Cachar; Late Hussain Ali (65) of Kamrup Rural; Late Narayan Pegu (52) of Lakhimpur.

You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

Witch Hunting Prohibition, Prevention and Protection Bill long forgotten

Regional

Nagaland battling with flood yet media pays no heed

Sports

Sachin extends best wishes for Pathan’s 2nd Innings

Regional

Chirang: Patanjali to inaugurate cow breeding research centre today

Regional

Onco Specialists of NECHRI Dr. Deepak Mandal Passes Away

Regional

“No shortage of sterilised materials in JNIMS”

Comments
Loading...