Assam: COVID Fatalities Nearly Touch 600

Assam registered 11 more coronavirus related deaths ON Wednesday, pushing the death tally to nearly 600 with 597 fatalities.

Confirming the deaths, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 11 more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease,” adding, “My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief”.

Out of the eleven deaths, two deaths were reported each from Kamrup Metro and Laakhimpur followed by one death each from Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Nalbari, Kamrup, Jorhat, Cachar, and Chirang.

The details of the deceased are:

Late Bhuban Ch Chetia (70) of Sivasagar; Late Binod Buragohain (53) of Tinsukia; Late Ratnakar Baruah (75) of Nalbari; Late Sabir Dodiya (84) of Kamrup Metro; Late Malin Das (51) of Kamrup; Late Bana Hazarika (92) or Jorhat; Late Joya Dasgupta (75) of Cachar; Late Rukmini Barik (70) of Lakhimpur; Late Biswajyoti Handique (48) of Lakhimpur; Late Binoy Basumatary (57) of Chirang; Late Netai P Chakraborty (70) of Kamrup Metro.