Assam: Covid Patients Flee From Covid Care Centre

It has been reported that numbers of Covid positive patient had escaped from a covid care centre at Amingaon of North Guwahati.

This Covid care centre where from patients have escaped is the MSME Covid Care Centre, Amingaon.

As per sources, the patients have complained about dirty water being given to them for drinking purpose.

Further, no proper health facilities have been given to the patients, expressed the people who are under medical care in the Covid care centre.

The centre is also very unhygienic and is not properly cleaned, complained the patients.

With such negligence in health care facilities given at the MSME Covid Care Centre of Amingaon, patients are running away in fear of losing life lacking proper health care.