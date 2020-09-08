Assam COVID Recovery Count Crosses One Lakh Milestone

By Pratidin Bureau
Achieving a new milestone, Assam has crossed one lakh recoveries today, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The total discharged patients tally has surged to 101239. The active cases have now reduced to 29203.

Announcing the data on twitter, the minister said, “ With 2166 discharged cases today, we have crossed 1 Lakh recovered patients”.

Adding, “We bow down to efforts of the medical team, and with this spirit; we shall win over COVID-19”.

