Assam COVID19: Eight More Succumb Today

Assam registered another eight coronavirus related deaths today, confirmed health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The death toll has now mounted to 378.

The minister tweeted, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 8 more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease”.

Revealing the details of the deceased, Sarma said:

Late Azizur Rahman (53), Udalguri; Late Rina Bhuyan Saikia (63), Hojai; Late Bhanu Chandra Dey (66), Kamrup (M); Late Parag Kumar Borah (53), Late Dilip Kumar Phukan (54), Dibrugarh; Late Shanu Sutradhar (37), Cachar; Late Anjali Rani Dutta (60), Jorhat; Late Rajesh Subedi (41), Bongaigaon.