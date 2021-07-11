Assam: CPI (M) Protests Against CM’s Remark On Legislators

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also commonly called CPI (M) protested statewide against the statement made by CM Sarma on the legislators recently.

The political party, CPI (M) led a protest all over Assam on Sunday after Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that legislators do not have any other authority other than implementing the government laws in their constituencies.

This statement by the CM of Assam has led to a massive controversy in the state and a war of words started between Akhil Gogoi and CM Sarma.

The CM’s statement had deeply instigated the MLA’s of the opposition parties.

The protest by the CPI (M) took place in Guwahati at the Guwahati club area near the Bezbaruah circle on Sunday.

Also Read: Biswanath Youth Commits Suicide After Police Breaks Mobile Phone