Assam Cricket Association Donates 1 Lakh To Prakash Bhagat

Assam Cricket Association donated an amount of Rs. 1 lakh to the former Ranji Cricketer from Assam, Prakash Bhagat.

The Assam Cricket Association had made this decision of helping the Cricketer after the report from Pratidin Time, informed secretary of Assam Cricket Association, Debojit Saikia.

The Association has also donated an amount of Rs. 50,000 to woman cricketer Rujanmoni Bora of Dhokuakhana.

Earlier, it was reported that former Ranji Trophy cricketer from Assam, Prakash Bhagat now has to sell ‘daal-puri’ at roadside in Silchar to feed his family.

The player, who previously shared the National Cricket Academy with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar is facing tough times as his career as a cricketer came to an end after his father’s death.

