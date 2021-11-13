Assam Crosses 3 Cr Covid-19 Vaccination, Aims 100% Immunisation By Feb 2022

Nearly ten months after the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme was rolled out, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday informed that the state has crossed three crore doses of vaccinations against Covid-19.

Assam’s first dose of coverage stood at 2.04 crores while, second dose of coverage stood at 95.80 lakh, according to the CoWin dashboard. A total of 3,00, 25,932 doses were given to citizens across 3,305 vaccination sites.

“A solid step towards realizing Adarniya PM Sri @narendramodi‘s resolve to make India #COVID19 free. Gratitude to doctors & healthcare workers,” Dr. Sarma tweeted.

Representative Image

On Thursday, Dr. Sarma said that around 94% to 95% of the eligible population in the state has been vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and the state would achieve 100% first dose coverage by the end of November.

#AssamCovidUpdate



Assam has crossed 3 cr total vaccinations today ~ 2.04 cr 1st doses & 95.80 lakh 2nd doses.



A solid step towards realizing Adarniya PM Sri @narendramodi's resolve to make India #COVID19 free. Gratitude to doctors & healthcare workers 🙏@mansukhmandviya pic.twitter.com/84zTJtk6H9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 13, 2021

Sarma also said at that pace, the state can fully vaccinate its population by February next year.

Assam launched the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination for healthcare workers on January 16.