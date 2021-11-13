Assam Crosses 3 Cr Covid-19 Vaccination, Aims 100% Immunisation By Feb 2022

Assam
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Covid Vaccination
Representative Image

Nearly ten months after the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme was rolled out, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday informed that the state has crossed three crore doses of vaccinations against Covid-19.

Assam’s first dose of coverage stood at 2.04 crores while, second dose of coverage stood at 95.80 lakh, according to the CoWin dashboard. A total of 3,00, 25,932 doses were given to citizens across 3,305 vaccination sites.

“A solid step towards realizing Adarniya PM Sri @narendramodi‘s resolve to make India #COVID19 free. Gratitude to doctors & healthcare workers,” Dr. Sarma tweeted.

Assam COVID Vaccine
Representative Image

On Thursday, Dr. Sarma said that around 94% to 95% of the eligible population in the state has been vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and the state would achieve 100% first dose coverage by the end of November.

Sarma also said at that pace, the state can fully vaccinate its population by February next year.

Assam launched the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination for healthcare workers on January 16.

