Assam Crosses 800 Covid Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Assam on Friday recorded eight more coronavirus related deaths, crossing the 800th mark to push the fatality rate of the state to 802 cases.

Out of the eight deaths, three were reported from Dibrugarh while one each were reported from Sivasagar, Charaideo, Kamrup Metro, Sonitpur and Nagaon.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the same while sharing the details of the deceased –  

Late Biswajit Gogoi (47) of Sivasagar, Late Tarun Gogoi (59) of Dibrugarh, Late Lakhindar Lohar (55) of Charaideo, Late Khirud Dutta (60) of Dibrugarh, Late Basudev Roy (65) of Kamrup Metro, Late Kedar Singh Subba (54) of Sonitpur, Late Sreeram More (74) of Nagaon, Late Gulshan Begum (56) of Dibrugarh.

