Assam CS holds video Conf. with European companies

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
82

The state government has planned to build relationships and collaborations with European companies along with expanding the partnership with state entrepreneurs.

Assam has a unique advantage of being a strategic geographic location with a strong connectivity network, making it an ideal destination for doing business with the Europian countries.

Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna has addressed the ambassadors and CEOs of many companies of the European Union through webinar for promotion of investment in Assam today.

You might also like
Business

SEBI releases list of 1,677 defaulters who failed to pay penalties

Regional

Mizoram Likely to Extend Lockdown beyond May 31

Regional

Japanese Encephalitis claims woman’s life in Nagaon

National

PM not to announce countrywide Lockdown

Regional

Dhubri woman allegedly cuts man’s genitals for neglecting her

Technology

ISRO looking for industry participation in launch of rockets

Comments
Loading...