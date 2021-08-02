Assam: Curfew in All Districts from 5 PM Except Lakhimpur & Golaghat

The Assam Government has issued revised and consolidated directives for both rural and urban areas which will remain in force till 5 AM of August 3.

The new directives issued by the Assam government are as follows:

There will be no round the clock curfew in Assam

However, in Golghat and Lakhimpur districts, as the positivity rate became moderate, the partial curfew in these two districts will be from 2 PM to 5 AM and in the rest of the districts, the curfew will be from 5 PM to 5 AM

All work places, business and commercial establishments, Dine in Restaurants, hotels, dhabas and other eateries, opening of sale counters, showrooms etc. will remain open till 1 PM in Golaghat and Lakhimpur and till 4 PM in other districts

All inter-districts passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended. However, movement of goods shall continue

Public gathering is allowed up to 10 persons for marriage or funeral programme

Further, regarding inter-district movement, need based conduct of offline classes in some premier institutions, re-opening of religious places and state protected monuments and sites, decision will be considered after August 7 depending on the progression of reduction in case load.

