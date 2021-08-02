Assam: Curfew in All Districts from 5 PM Except Lakhimpur & Golaghat
The Assam Government has issued revised and consolidated directives for both rural and urban areas which will remain in force till 5 AM of August 3.
The new directives issued by the Assam government are as follows:
- There will be no round the clock curfew in Assam
- However, in Golghat and Lakhimpur districts, as the positivity rate became moderate, the partial curfew in these two districts will be from 2 PM to 5 AM and in the rest of the districts, the curfew will be from 5 PM to 5 AM
- All work places, business and commercial establishments, Dine in Restaurants, hotels, dhabas and other eateries, opening of sale counters, showrooms etc. will remain open till 1 PM in Golaghat and Lakhimpur and till 4 PM in other districts
- All inter-districts passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended. However, movement of goods shall continue
- Public gathering is allowed up to 10 persons for marriage or funeral programme
- Further, regarding inter-district movement, need based conduct of offline classes in some premier institutions, re-opening of religious places and state protected monuments and sites, decision will be considered after August 7 depending on the progression of reduction in case load.
