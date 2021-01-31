Assam: Cyclothon On Fuel Conservation

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: OIL/Twitter
In a bid to raise mass awareness on fuel conservation for environmental and health-related benefits, Oil India Limited is observing ‘Saksham 2021’ across the country under Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), a registered society set up under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India.

 As part of the awareness drive, Saksham Cyclothon is being organised in atleast 300 cities on Sunday with the theme focused this year on “Green and Clean Energy”.

In Assam over thousand cyclists are participating in Guwahati, Nagaon, Duliajan, Tezpur and Jorhat.

Oil India Limited (Pipeline Headquarters, Narengi) is conducting the event and has teamed up with NGO Pedal for a Change to organize the rally.

The primary objective of the cyclothon was to create awareness among people about fuel conservation, environment protection and promote the use of bicycles to commute short distances. This will not only save fuel, but also help create a cleaner, greener and healthier environment.

