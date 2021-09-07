Assam: Daily Covid Cases Dip Below 500-Mark

Assam on Tuesday reported 471 new cases of Covid-19, pushing the active caseload to 5,110. The positivity rate of the state has dipped to 0.58 per cent.

The overall count of the positive cases in the state so far has touched 5,93,087.

The new cases have been detected out of 80,937 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, the highest cases have been reported from Kamrup Metro (105), Sonitpur (32), Sivasagar (30), Golaghat (29).

The district-wise deaths that have been registered are Jorhat (2) and Morigaon, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Kamrup Rural, and Lakhimpur have all reported one death each.

At a death rate of 0.96 per cent, the total death tally of the state has increased to 5,719, while, the recoveries have escalated to 5,80,911 with a recovery rate of 97.95 per cent.