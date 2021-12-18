Assam: Dead Body Of 1 Recovered In Rangjuli

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE

In a shocking incident in Assam’s Goalpara district, a dead body was reportedly recovered on Saturday.

The dead body was recovered from Simlitola in Rangjuli in Assam’s Goalpara district along with an abandoned vehicle near it.

The vehicle, a Bolero Pickup variant with registration numbers AS 01 JC 1942 was found lying abandoned alongside the dead body.

Meanwhile, the cause of death has not been established as of yet. It is unclear whether it was an accident or a murder.

