Assam: Dead Body Of Schoolgirl Found Floating In Mayang

The dead remains of a schoolgirl were recovered from the banks of Brahmaputra in Mayang in Assam’s Morigaon district on Saturday, in a case that has sent sensations throughout the region.

The incident was reported from Gagalmari in Mayang in Assam’s Morigaon district.

The dead body was recovered reportedly in a headless state from Bhuyanbasti in Gagalmari.

Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Police are on the lookout for the culprits. They suspect that the body of the girl was thrown into the Brahmaputra.

Locals reportedly found the body floating near the banks after which they informed the police.

