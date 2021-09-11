Assam Declared As ‘Disturbed Area’ For Six Months

The Janasanyog Assam on Saturday, September 11 has issued a press released where they declared the whole state, Assam as “Disturbed Area”.

The press release from Jansanyog Assam stated that the Government of Assam in exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 has declared the entire State of Assam as ‘’Disturbed Area’’.

The state has been declared a “Disturbed Area” upto six months with effect from 28-08-2021 unless withdrawn earlier, as per the press release from Jansanyog Assam.

Assam in recent times has seen a large number of insurgent groups coming over ground. Last year the government inked accord with Bodo militant outfits. Recently the pact was inked with Karbi militant outfits.