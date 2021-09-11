Assam Declared As ‘Disturbed Area’ For Six Months

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Declared Disturbed Area
File Image

The Janasanyog Assam on Saturday, September 11 has issued a press released where they declared the whole state, Assam as “Disturbed Area”.

The press release from Jansanyog Assam stated that the Government of Assam in exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 has declared the entire State of Assam as ‘’Disturbed Area’’.

The state has been declared a “Disturbed Area” upto six months with effect from 28-08-2021 unless withdrawn earlier, as per the press release from Jansanyog Assam.

Related News

Assam Crosses 2 Crore Covid-19 Vaccination: CM Sarma

34 Year Old Woman Gang Raped In Mumbai, Dies

Assam: Body Of 12 Year Old Boy Recovered From Burhidihing…

CBI Files 4th Chargesheet In Bengal Post-Poll Violence Probe

Assam in recent times has seen a large number of insurgent groups coming over ground. Last year the government inked accord with Bodo militant outfits. Recently the pact was inked with Karbi militant outfits.

You might also like
Assam

Guwahati’s PIAZZA wins Best Italian Restaurant award

National

Narendra Modi breaks silence on NRC : ‘No citizen of India will have to leave…

Assam

Will Resolve Teachers’ Problems: Conrad Sangma

Assam

Hriday Hazarika shines at ISCH, Germany

National

Bitter enemies come together after 2 decades

Business

NEFIT delegation for Myanmar