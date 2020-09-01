Assam Declares War Against Drugs: DGP

Director-General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Tuesday said the police force has progressed in curbing the menace of drug smuggling in Assam and have “declared a Jihad (war) against it”.

The DGP has returned to worked today after fighting coronavirus and has updated sections of the media and civil society that under the guidance of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal the police force has been steadfast in its duties amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Briefing on the progress of combatting spread of illegal drug smuggling, the DGP Mahanta said, “We have declared a jihad against drugs menace,” and added, “Around 600 complaints have been registered with our officials since June this year”.



The DGP said there has been an increase of 46% in nabbing drug peddlers. “There has been a 50 percent increase in reports registered against drug smuggling, so this shows that the police have become active,” the DGP said.

More than 74% drugs have been recovered by the police forces of the state and over 80 drug peddlers have been identified.

In this connection, the DGP has announced a special narcotics cell has become operational from today onwards. The police personnel have been given special survival training too.

“We have nabbed a big drug dealer and a rhino poacher too”, the DGP said. “I am thankful to the crime branch for assisting us with their expertise,” Mahanta added.

The DGP assured that the state police will make sure all drug peddlers are nabbed.

Meanwhile, DGP Mahanta appealed to the people of the BTAD region to come forward and helo the police force in informing about the drug menace. “We have been successful in carrying out massive operations in the BTAD region to recover cache of arms and ammunition”.

With 36 witnesses, the charge sheet has been filed against four in the brutal murder of Sanatan Deka within a span of 90 days, the DGP said.