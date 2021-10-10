Assam Designer’s Mekhela Chador Collection Showcased At Lakme Fashion Week

Assamese Adroit Designer Sanjukta Dutta who is known for designing beautiful Mekhela Chador and reviving the Silk of Assam, showcased her new collection “ChikiMiki” collection at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai at JIO Gardens on October 10 (Sunday).

Actor – Director Divya Khosla Kumar looked elegant in a stunning black and blue Mekhela Chador as she walked the ramp for Designer Sanjukta Dutta.

“I am so happy to showcase my new collection at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week October 2021. It is an amazing platform to promote the weaves and designs of Assam”, shared Designer Sanjukta Dutta. She further added, “It’s lovely to work with the beautiful Divya Khosla Kumar. She is looking so stunning in the Mekhela Chador. It gives all the artisans and weavers a lot of courage when they see their work getting recognition on such a big platform,” Sanjukta Dutta said.

Speaking about her association with the label for the second time Divya Khosla Kumar said, “It was a delight to walk for Sanjukta Dutta for the second time. She has an eye for creativity and knows well how to turn the traditional ensemble into a contemporary drape. Her ensemble showcases our rich Indian culture and also benefits the textile industry”.

About the collection ‘Chiki – Miki’ –

“Chiki-Miki” means sparkling and bright. Sanjukta Dutta’s collection has the perfect flavor of the indigenous cultures of Assam perfectly blended with the taste of contemporary wardrobe sensibilities of millennial women. Sanjukta Dutta brings commercially viable traditional designs which bring out the feminine power and elegance of women of all body types and age groups. Each ensemble is part of a process that requires a minimum of 45 days starting from collecting silk which is produced only at a specific village in Assam to handcrafting iconic motifs on the exuberant Assamese silk finally resulting in a masterpiece drape.

Sanjukta is passionate to instigate love for traditional roots in one and all with her well-crafted haute couture label.

The intricate detailing and texture added to each ensemble made the collection even more stunning! Timeless craftsmanship on an exuberant color palette of the Assamese silk had all the more reason to fall head over heels for the newly launched ensembles.