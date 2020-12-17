Assam Detects 106 New COVID Cases, 124 Discharged

Assam recorded 106 coronavirus cases on Thursday, while 124 patients were discharged.

Out of the 106 new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 24 cases. The active caseload rate stood at 1.64 percent with 3523 cases.

The cases were detected out of 23600 tests conducted today with a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, the recoveries touched 210612, taking the recovery rate to 97.89 per cent.

Three deaths were reported today, taking the death tally to 1010.