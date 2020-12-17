Top StoriesRegional

Assam Detects 106 New COVID Cases, 124 Discharged

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Picture
33

Assam recorded 106 coronavirus cases on Thursday, while 124 patients were discharged.

Out of the 106 new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 24 cases. The active caseload rate stood at 1.64 percent with 3523 cases.

The cases were detected out of 23600 tests conducted today with a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Karan Johar Issued Notice Over Viral Video: NCB

80% Voter Turnout In Tiwa Autonomous Council Polls

Minor Tremors Felt In Manipur

Meanwhile, the recoveries touched 210612, taking the recovery rate to 97.89 per cent.

Three deaths were reported today, taking the death tally to 1010.

You might also like
Regional

LPG crisis may hit Assam

Regional

Ranjit Dass Reappointed as Assam BJP President

Top Stories

Rajen Gohain denied ticket by BJP

National

Veteran Communist Leader Roza Deshpande Passes Away

Top Stories

70% cancer in Assam detected late

Top Stories

MEA Condemns Personal Attacks On French Prez

Comments
Loading...