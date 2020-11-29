Assam Detects 134 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

134 new coronavirus related cases were registered in Assam on Sunday, pushing the active caseload to 3350.

The new cases detected out of 11558 tests conducted today, with a positivity rate of 1.16%, and Kamrup Metro reported 57 cases. The active cases stood at 1.57 %.

Meanwhile, 96 patients were discharged today, taking the recoveries to 208283. The recovery rate now stands at 97.96 %.

One person from Udalguri succumbed to the virus today. He was identified as one Mahesh Chauhan (50). The death tally of the state is at 981.

So far, the state’s total caseload is at 212617.