Assam Detects 142 New COVID Cases, Tally At 3540

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam recorded 142 new coronavirus-related cases out of which 49 was detected from Guwahati  on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 3540.

While the active caseload comprise of 1.64 per cent, the new cases were detected out of 26285 tests conducted in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.54%.

Meanwhile, 102 patients were discharged today pushing the recoveries to 210398. The recovery rate stood at 97.89 per cent.

Furthermore, a sexagenarian from Cachar, Bidhu Bhusan Deb (62) succumbed to the virus taking to 1004.

So far, the total caseload of the state has reached 214945.

