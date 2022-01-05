Assam Detects 1st Case of Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Assam detected its first case of Omicron on Wednesday. The 13-year-old identified as Rohan Das has been infected with Omicron variant of COVID-19. Son of Munna Das and Purnima Das has been residing in a rented house at Sonapur.

The Das family who lives in Mumbai for professional purpose went to Meghalaya on December 21 and while tested, he was found positive for Omicron variant.

After detection of the virus, they were residing in a rented house at Moirakusi in Sonapur. After the detection of the case, the health department officials and Sonapur police visited the house but the patient is absconding.

At present, the Sonapur Police is looking for the patient.

ALSO READ: Assam: 2 Students Crack UPSC CAPF (ACs) Exam