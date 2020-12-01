Top StoriesRegional

Assam Detects 222 COVID Cases, No Deaths For 2nd Day In Row

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam recorded 222 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, out of 208528 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Out of the new cases, Guwahati registered 85 COVID positive patients. The active caseload now stood at 3486.

Meanwhile, in a major relief, for the second consecutive day there has been not a single COVID-related fatality. The death toll stood at 981. The death rate is at 0.46 per cent.

Furthermore, 135 cured patients from the infection were discharged, taking the recovery rate to 97.90 per cent with 208528 total recoveries.

The total cases have in the state have surged to 212998 with a positivity rate of 0.74 per cent.

