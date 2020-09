New Delhi, Aug 01 (ANI): A healthcare worker wearing PPE kit interacts with children at CWG COVID Care Centre, in New Delhi on Saturday (ANI Photo)

Assam on Wednesday detected 2243 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated.

Out of the 2243 cases, Kamrup Metro reported 641 cases, Dibrugarh- 170, Jorhat- 140, and Lakhimpur- 106. The active caseload has touched 31428.

The positivity rate of the state is 7.10%

The total caseload now stands at 133066.

Meanwhile, 396 deaths have been registered to date while 101239 recoveries have been made.