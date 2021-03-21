Assam Detects 25 New COVID Cases

Top StoriesRegional

Assam on Sunday detected 25 new coronavirus cases, while, 12 patients were discharged. The active cases stood at 316.

Fatalities in the state have surged to 1,100 cases with a death rate of 0.50 per cent, while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

The new cases were detected out of 7,404 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, Kamrup Metro reported 11 cases, Tinsukia 3 cases, and Cachar, Jorhat and Nagaon one each.

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,976 with today’s positivity rate of 0.34 per cent.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 2,15,213 with a recovery rate of 98.73 per cent.

