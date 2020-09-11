Assam Detects 2534 Fresh COVID Cases

Assam on Thursday recorded 2534 new COVID cases, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reported.

The new cases were detected out of 36413 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 2534 cases, Kamrup M detected 588 cases followed by Jorhat with 194 cases, Dibrugarh with 172 and Dhemaji with 153 cases.

The active caseload has increased to 32,205 while the recoveries have increased to 105701.

Meanwhile, the death tally now stands at 430. The total cases in the state have touched 138339.

