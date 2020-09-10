Assam Detects 2739 New COVID Cases

Assam on Thursday detected 2739 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated.

Out of the 2739 cases, Kamrup Metro reported 646 cases, Lakhimpur-259, Dibrugarh- 199, Jorhat, and 177. The active caseload has touched 31884.

A total of 35369 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate of the state is 7.74%

The total caseload now stands at 135805.

Meanwhile, 414 deaths have been registered to date while 103504 recoveries have been made.