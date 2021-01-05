Assam Detects 41 New Cases, 3 Deaths

Assam detected 41 new cases on Tuesday, out of which 13 were reported from Kamrup Metro, while 50 were discharged today.

The new cases were found out of 22, 213. The caseload’s positive rate is 0.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, three deaths have been registered pushing the tally to 1,057 with 0.49 per cent.

The recoveries have surged to 98.1 per cent with 2,12,246 cases.

60,93, 608 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far out of 1.77 lakhs tests per million conducted.