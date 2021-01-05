Assam Detects 41 New Cases, 3 Deaths

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19
Representative Image
55

Assam detected 41 new cases on Tuesday, out of which 13 were reported from Kamrup Metro, while 50 were discharged today.

The new cases were found out of 22, 213. The caseload’s positive rate is 0.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, three deaths have been registered pushing the tally to 1,057 with 0.49 per cent.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Former MP Biswajit Daimary’s Son Goes Missing

Veteran Actress Mira Biswas Passes Away

Book On Tarun Gogoi Hits Stand

The recoveries have surged to 98.1 per cent with 2,12,246 cases.

60,93, 608 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far out of 1.77 lakhs tests per million conducted.

You might also like
Regional

Government launches drive against use of plastic bags in Manipur

Top Stories

COVID-19: Guwahati Press Club Sealed For 7 Days

National

Trump’s 3-hour visit to Ahmedabad will cost Rs 80-85 crore

Regional

20% of Included Names in NRC To be Reverified: Himanta

Regional

AASU calls for 100 hour ONGC Bandh

National

Italy Reports 475 Deaths in a Day from Covid-19

Comments
Loading...