Assam recorded 508 active coronavirus cases out of 34375 tests conducted on Thursday while 1584 cured patients were discharged. The recovery rate of the state has further improved to 87.36 percent.

12.16 % of the total population of the state is infected with the virus. Out of the 508 cases, 101 cases were registered from Kamrup Metro.

The positivity rate of the cases is at 1.48%

The total caseload of the state now stood at 203282 cases.