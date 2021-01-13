Top StoriesRegional

Assam Detects 53 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam recorded 53 new coronavirus related cases while three deaths were reported on Wednesday. The new cases were detected out of 16205 tests conducted with the positivity rate at 0.43 per cent.

Meanwhile, a patient succumbed to the infection today.

40 cured patients were discharged, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam tweeted. The recoveries have touched 2,12,672. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.12 per cent.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 2, 16,743.

 The death tally of the state now stood at 0.49% with 1,065 cases.

