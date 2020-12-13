Assam Detects 73 New COVID Cases Out Of 11528 Tests

The state of Assam detected 73 new coronavirus related cases on Sunday. The total active caseload of the state is at 1.62% with 3481 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 11528 tests conducted. The positivity rate has surged to 0.63%.

Meanwhile, 117 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.91% with 210171 cases.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 214657.

The above information was notified by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.