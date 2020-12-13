Top StoriesRegional

Assam Detects 73 New COVID Cases Out Of 11528 Tests

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
69

The state of Assam detected 73 new coronavirus related cases on Sunday. The total active caseload of the state is at 1.62% with 3481 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 11528 tests conducted. The positivity rate has surged to 0.63%.

Meanwhile, 117 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.91% with 210171 cases.

Related News

Two More Die Of COVID-19 In Assam

Topcem Cement’s Job To Bangladeshi Diplomat’s…

BTC Swearing-In Ceremony Likely To Be Held On Dec 15

Explosion in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi, 25 Injured

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 214657.

The above information was notified by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.

You might also like
Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018 Update | England books Round of 16 berth, Poland and Panama cast…

Regional

Sikkim Prepares Combating Coronavirus

Regional

NDA Leads In 16 LS Seats In Northeast

Regional

Another GU Girl Sexually Assaulted

Sports

Assam Ranji Trophy team named

Regional

Midnight raid at Manipur University

Comments
Loading...