Assam Detects 93 New COVID Cases Out Of 8369 Tests

Assam registered 93 new cases of coronavirus out of 8369 tests conducted on Sunday, informed health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The active caseload has further reduced to 3666.

Meanwhile, 389 patients discharged today taking the number of recoveries to 205636. The recovery rate has increased to 97.79%

The total caseload of the state is 210268.