Assam Detects 97 New COVID Cases Out Of 11514 Tests

The state of Assam detected 97 new coronavirus related cases on Sunday. The total active caseload of the state is at 1.66 % with 3552 cases.

The new cases were registered out of 11514 tests conducted. The positivity rate has surged to 0.84 %.

Meanwhile, 84 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.87 % with 209211 cases.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 213759.

The above information was notified by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.