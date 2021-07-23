Assam: Devastating Storm In Parts Of Majuli And Dhokuakhana

Devastating storm destroyed the Satrabhumi of Assam, Majuli on Thursday night.

Numbers and numbers of houses broke down due to the sudden storm caused in Majuli last night.

As per sources, huge trees fell down on roads damaging the power supply and blocking the roads.

Houses Damaged in Storm, Majuli

Mudesuk, Bongaon, Meragarh, Colonybari, Jugigaon are some of the villages in Majuli which faced massive damages due to the storm last night.

The storms of last night had also caused it’s tremor in parts of Dhokuakhana.

The affected areas of Dhokuakhana are the Sonari Sapori and Mornoi.

The storm had reportedly damaged several houses, schools and power supply in the affected areas.