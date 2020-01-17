Assam DGP Calls Upon NDFB-S Chairman to Join Peace Process

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Friday called upon the chairman of National Democratic Front of Bodoland- Sangbijit (NDFB-S), B Sangbijit to come over ground and be a part of the peace process.

Addressing the media, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that the government and the authorities welcomed the 27 cadres of the NDFB-S led B. Saoraigwra alias Amar Basumatary, a self-styled captain, who expressed the desire to return to the mainstream. While 27 rebels of the NDFB (S) have returned to Assam from its camps in Myanmar, two top leaders of the outfit B Bidai and K Batha have not returned with this group, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta confirmed this on Friday.

Mahanta said, “The cadres who have been staying outside Assam have expressed their will to lay down their weapons and come back to the mainstream. Yesterday, along with them, a suspension operation was held and very soon an agreement will be signed between them and the government”

The DGP mentioned that the 27 members’ team, led by B Swaraigwra, general secretary Ranjit Basumatary alias B R Phelenga and B Daimalu Dayal Boro, self-styled Finance Secretary have agreed for the peace process and brought the other cadres, along with their family members. He also informed that Assam Police have kept at a safe place.

Urging the other cadres to be a part of the peace process, Mahanta said, “We urge all those who are willing to come back to the mainstream and also B. Sangbijit, chairman of NDFB-S to join the peace process.”