Assam DGP Reviews Extremists’ Activities in Karbi Anglong

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and IGP Hiren Nath are camping at Diphu since Wednesday. This is the DGP’s first visit to the hill district since he took charge.

The DGP held a discussion with different organizations that are ready to surrender. “We came to Diphu to take stock of the COVID-19 situation and a field-based review of the situation in Karbi Anglong of the extremists’ activities,” the DGP said while speaking to media persons in Diphu.

It may be mentioned that the extremist group DNLA is supposed to surrender before Assam Police. The DGP also held a meeting with the 4 members of DNLA. He also urged the head of the People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) to come to the mainstream saying that the movement of Songbijit Ingti Kathar is under the surveillance of the police.

The DGP asked him to surrender or else the Assam Police is also ready for a war. However, when asked about ULFA Chief Paresh Baruah, the DGP refused to comment on the matter.