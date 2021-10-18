Assam: Dhubri Drug Peddler Shot In Escape Bid

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Police Firing in Hojai
Representative Image

In yet another incident of police firing, a drug peddler has been injured after Assam Police personnel had to fire at him while he tried to escape their custody on Sunday night in Dhubri.

As per reports, Dhubri Superintendent of Police, Abhijit Gaurav, confirmed drug peddler Rahul Prasad was “critically injured” as he attempted to flee from police custody and was admitted to Dhubri Civil Hospital.

Besides two other drug peddlers were arrested and seized a huge consignment of illegal drugs.

Interestingly, reports mentioned that Prasad claimed to be a member of right-wing nationalist outfit Bajrang Dal.

