Assam: Dibrugarh Reports Three Incidents Of Fire During Diwali

Three separate incidents of fire were reported in Dibrugarh town on Thursday amid Diwali celebrations.

The first incident occurred at HS Road near the Indian Overseas Bank. The fire brigade reached the spot and was able to douse the fire.

The second incident was reported from New Market area near the fruit market. The fire was brought under control without much reported damage to property.

The third incident happened at Police Reserve in Dibrugarh. The fire was reported at around 9.50 pm and. The fire department rushed to the spot and was able to control the fire by 10.20 pm. The house of a constable, Pankaj Das, was reportedly burnt in the incident.

Notably, all the incidents of fire were caused due to bursting of crackers. An official said, “Three fire incidents occurred in Dibrugarh town on Thursday. In the third incident, the house of constable Pankaj Das was gutted in the fire. The fire tenders controlled the fire from devastation”.

