Assam: DIG Violet Baruah Conferred with President’s Medal

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Kokrajhar, Violet Baruah will be awarded President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Republic Day 2021.

On the other hand, 13 police personnel will be awarded with President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service. The recipients of the award are-

1. Musleh Uddin Ahmed, Commandant of 22 AP (IR) Battalion, Likabali, Dhemaji

2. Amrit Bhuyan, Superintendent of Police, Darrang, Assam

3. Debashish Sharma, Principal of Police Training College, Dergaon, Golaghat.

4. Sushanta Biswa Sarma, Superintendent of Police, Goalpara

5. Dipak Bora, Inspector of Police, Golaghat

6. Imam Uddin Choudhury, Sub-Inspector, Cachar, Silchar

7. Dimbo Ram Terang, Sub-Inspector of Police, Guwahati

8. Niranjan Das, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, Cachar

9. Anwar Hussain Borbhuyan, Naik, Cachar

10. Pankaj Mahanta, Constable (UB), Guwahati

11. Jitendra Kumar Singh Yadav, Constable (UB), Guwahati

12. Hemen Das, Constable (UB), Guwahati

13. Anil Rajbongshi, Constable (UB), Kokrajhar.