Assam: DNLA Calls For 36 Hours Bandh In 5 Districts From Aug 14

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam DNLA
REPRESENTATIONAL

Banned rebel outfit Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) has called for 36 hours bandh in five districts of Assam on August 14 demanding a separate nation “Hirimba Raji State”.

The DNLA was formed in early 2019 committed to revamp the national struggle and fight for the liberation of a sovereign and independent “Dimasa Nation”.

The bandh has been called in Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj from 5 am onwards.

The members of this outfit have been reportedly trained by the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland and six members of DNLA were killed in an encounter with the security forces along the Assam Nagaland border in May this year.

