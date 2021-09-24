Assam: DNLA Militants Comes For Peace Talk With Govt

Top militants of the proscribed Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), active in the hill districts of Assam, came to the fore on Friday to hold talks with the government, a senior police officer said on Friday.

According to a report from PTI, the self-styled chairman of the militant group Edika Diphusa alias Kharmindao Dimasa, his deputy Juddychan Haflongbar alias America Dimasa and ”general secretary” Prithamjit Jidongsa alias Galao Dimasa came “overground” to hold the peace talks, barely a fortnight after declaring a unilateral ceasefire.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Special Director-General of Police (Law and Order) GP Singh and ADGP (Special Branch) Hiren Nath along with other senior police and CRPF officers received them at Dhansiri in Karbi Anglong district.

A large number of people was also present there. The three militants were being brought to Guwahati.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was hoping for a permanent solution and peace in the region.

“Peace is not illusive (sic) when we walk the extra mile. Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), an armed outfit of Assam”s hill districts, came out from jungle today. We welcome them to a dialogue and hope for permanent solution and peace,” he tweeted, tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The DNLA declared a unilateral ceasefire for three months on September 7 as a “goodwill gesture and as a positive response to the call for peace” by the chief minister.

After the truck owners failed to pay the money demanded the outfit, DNLA militants were allegedly involved in the killing of five truckers transporting coal in the Dima Hasao district on August 27.

After assuming office on May 10, Chief Minister Sarma had appealed to all militant groups to come forward for talks.

