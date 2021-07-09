Assam Do Not Compromise With Its Geographical Integrity: Jishnu Barua

A meeting on Assam-Mizoram border issues took place at Delhi today where Assam Secretary IAS Jishnu Barua said that the state does not compromise with its geographical integrity.

Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua made some important statement after the day long meeting held in Delhi on Friday.

He said that Assam does not compromise with its geographical integrity. The evictions from Mizoram will have to be stopped.

As per sources, the two sides agreed after the meeting and Mizoram is seeking for some time.

Chief Secretary, Barua further said that the case of border issues between Arunachal and Nagaland is currently under Supreme Court.

The first phase of the meeting today was held among the two Chief Secretaries of the states, the District General of Police and officials.

The second phase of the meeting will be held with the Central Home Secretary, informed Barua.