Assam | Do Not Repeat Such Incident in Future: CM Sarma to MLA Amiya Bhuyan

Following the audio clip controversy of Assam Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan that has questioned the credibility of a public representative with Majuli SI Junmoni Rabha, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday directed the MLA to refrain from such incidents in the future.

In an audio clip that has gone viral on social media, MLA Bhuyan in his conversation with two police officials allegedly threatened them and asked them not to harass a group of people from the Mising community who were intercepted by the police.



CM Sarma while addressing the media stated that he is aware of the issue and directed the MLA not to repeat this in the future. “I clearly told him that whatever happened earlier in Assam shouldn’t be repeated again, if there is any issue or complaint regarding anything one can directly text me on WhatsApp. I will do the needful thereafter,” Sarma said.

Bhuyan in his conversation with Junmoni Rabha, asked the officer not to harass the people of his constituency which was refused by Rabha asking him about breaking the rules and regulations set by the government.

According to the audio clip, Rabha was heard as saying, “Being a public representative how could you ask us to break the rules? How will you answer to the Assam Government?” The conversation took an ugly turn when Bhuyan in a threatening tone bragged about his identity asking whom she was talking to. Meanwhile, Rabha asked him to raise the issue with the Superintendent of Police and hung up the phone.

