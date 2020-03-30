Assam Doctor Dies After taking Anti-Malaria Drug

A senior anaesthetist of Pratiksha Hospital in Guwahati, Dr. Utpaljit Barman died after taking an anti-malaria drug. According to his colleagues, Dr. Barman took an anti-malaria drug that has apparently shown some effect against the coronavirus disease.

However, it was not clear if the use of hydroxychloroquine is connected to the death of the doctor.

Dr. Barman (44) died at a private hospital on Sunday after he was admitted yesterday afternoon following a heart-related complication, according to his colleagues.

Medical superintendent of Pratiksha Hospital, Nirmal Kumar Hazarika said that several doctors are using hydroxychloroquine as self-medication to prevent Covid-19 and Dr. Barman was also one of them.

Hazarika said that they are still not confirmed whether Barman’s death was linked to hydroxychloroquine as they are not sure of how many doses had he taken and suspected that probably he might have taken two doses.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)has approved the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as prophylaxis – a treatment to prevent disease – for people at “high risk” of contracting Covid-19.

No Covid-19 positive case has been found in Assam till date and only government labs and hospitals are authorized to test and treat patients or those showing symptoms of Covid-19. But there are reports of some doctors in private hospitals taking hydroxychloroquine as a precaution.