Assam Doctor Talks On Robotic Surgery At International Webinar

By Pratidin Bureau
After being able to successfully perform live robotic surgery last month, Dr. Subhash Khanna, an eminent surgeon from Assam, was invited to deliver a talk in the first CME programme on “Robotic Surgery for the developing countries”, conducted by the Sindh Institute of Urology and transplantation (SIUT) of Pakistan and the Dow University of Health Sciences.

It is noteworthy that Dr Khanna is the only Indian to have participated in the programme.

The programme, which was held in an online format, was conducted in association with the Pakistan Society of Surgeons, Urologist and Obs and Gynaecologist.

“It is such a different feeling to speak to Surgeons belonging to a country where my forefathers were born,” Dr Khanna said.

SIUT is the leading urology and transplant centre of Pakistan having one of the six Robots of Pakistan.

Last month, Dr Khanna performed a live robotic surgery during a webinar in the presence of 250 surgeons from around 60 countries including USA, Russia, Spain and Bangladesh. He also answered to many queries related to the surgery.

The robot, ‘Versius’, performed live surgery on a female patient who was suffering from gall bladder.

