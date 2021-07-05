Assam Doctors Honoured At National Conclave

Assam doctors Dr. Gautam Khaund, Dr. PM Deka, and Dr. Manash P Baruah have been honoured at the recently conducted The Economic Times Doctors Conclave.

Dr. Gautam Khaund is the Chief ENT consultant at Nightingale Hospital in Guwahati. He also heads the ENT department at Pratiksha Hospitals, is a consultant at Apollo Hospital, and is the vice president of the Association of Phonosurgeons of India.

Further, Dr. Khaund is also a member of the board of governors, the Indian Academy of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery.

Dr. PM Deka is a Urologist at Dispur Hospital. Dr. Deka is also a retired professor and head of Urology, Gauhati Medical College.

Meanwhile, Dr. Manash P Baruah is the Director & HOD – Endocrinology of Excelcare Hospitals in Guwahati

The programme was organised by the Times Group on a virtual platform as a run-up to Doctors Day (July 1) to commemorate the frontline warriors.

This prestigious conclave is designed by ET Edge in association with Medwiz Healthcare Communications as a way of paying tribute to the contributions made by Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy.

The opening address of the conclave was delivered by Sudha Murthy (Chairperson -Infosys Foundation) and the keynote address was delivered by Kailash Satyarthi (Nobel Laureate).

The chief guest of the programme was Aswini Kumar Choubey (MoS – Health & Family Welfare, Government of India).